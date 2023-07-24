WhatsApp Rolling Out New Features For iPhone Users - Landscape Mode, Silence Unknown Callers And More

In good news for iPhone users, WhatsApp, one of the most used instant messaging applications, is widely rolling out a chat transfer feature, the landscape mode support for video calls, and a silence unknown callers option.

The chat transfer feature, along with the landscape mode support for video calls and the silence unknown callers option, is available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, WhatsApp is adding three new features.

1) Chat transfer feature - This feature allows users to transfer their chat history to a different iPhone. With this feature, it’s finally possible to move the chat history to a different iPhone without relying on iCloud.

2) Silence unknown callers option - The report said that some users were able to experiment with a silence unknown callers option. Users can now silence unknown callers by going to Settings > Privacy > Calls.

3) The landscape mode - This mode provides a broader and more expansive view of the video call interface compared to the portrait mode. Specifically, it allows call participants to see more people on the screen simultaneously, and it is helpful when you are part of a large group call.

The official changelog also mentions improved navigation for a large set of avatar stickers is available.

If you don’t have these features, note that some accounts may receive them over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog. Also, regularly update WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app to get these features in the future in case you don’t have them after installing this update.

WhatsApp is also working on bringing the ability to react to messages to channels. With this feature, users can easily react to messages shared in the community announcement group, without revealing their phone numbers to unknown community members.