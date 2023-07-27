WhatsApp Rolling Out Redesigned Search Bar: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world. This Meta-owned platform often brings interesting features and updates to make the app more user-friendly. Now, a new report suggests that WhatsApp is releasing a redesigned search bar on its platform.

“WhatsApp is continuing to explore new ways to improve the interface following the rules of Material Design 3. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.5 update from the Google Play Store, some selected beta testers might experience a new redesigned interface for the search bar," said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp.

As per the report, the search bar has undergone a redesign. This aligns with the principles of Material Design 3, which mandate a complete overhaul of the interface for the search bar. Furthermore, the newly redesigned interface is now also available for other search bars within the app, such as the one in the settings screen and while searching for messages in a conversation.