WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Keep in Chat' Feature: Here's How It Works

In good news for WhatsApp users around the world, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform has released a new feature called “Keep in Chat" that allows users to keep certain messages even after the Disappearing Messages feature has been turned on.

This feature is available for some users that install the latest updates of WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and Desktop, and it is rolling out for more people over the coming weeks.

“Today we’re introducing Keep in Chat, so you can hang on to texts you need for later, with a special superpower for the sender. We believe if you’ve sent the message, it’s your choice whether others in the chat can keep it for later," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Thanks to the Disappearing Messages feature, conversations are automatically deleted after a set period of time. While this provides an extra layer of privacy, it can also make it difficult for users to keep track of important messages. By using the option to keep a message in the conversation, users can now choose to save specific disappearing messages for future reference.

According to WhatsApp, the sender will be notified and given the option to veto the decision when someone keeps a message from disappearing. If the sender chooses to unkeep a message, it will be deleted when the timer expires. With this option, the sender will get complete control over how their messages.

Messages that have been kept from disappearing will be marked with a bookmark icon, and they will be listed within a new section called “Kept Messages", available within chat info. This allows users to easily access the messages they have chosen to keep.

It is important to note that, if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp for Android, this feature is not exclusive to this platform as it is also available to some users on WhatsApp for iOS and Desktop. As announced in the official blog post, the ability to keep messages from disappearing will be released globally to all users over the coming weeks.

