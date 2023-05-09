WhatsApp Scam Call Issue: Truecaller Says It Will Fix The Problem

WhatsApp scams are coming in all forms these days, which even includes video calls from international numbers.

These scams are hard to trace because you don’t know who is calling and whether they are actually calling from Indonesia, Kenya or just somewhere in India. But soon you could have a nifty way to track these scam calls and identify the nature of these WhatsApp calls using Truecaller.

The Caller ID platform lets you detect messages from unknown WhatsApp numbers, but soon the feature will be compatible with calls made from WhatsApp and other messaging apps as well. As informed by the company, the feature is in beta version and will be available globally by end of this month.

The spam detection tool will also work for messages to help you avoid falling into the trap of these job interview and electricity bill scam messages that have become rampant on these third-party messaging apps, and the traditional SMSs.

To make use of this feature, users will have to give Truecaller the permission to access calls and messages on their phone by going to the settings of the app and enabling the option to identify unknown numbers in WhatsApp and other apps. If you have been getting international calls (both audio and video) on WhatsApp in the past few weeks, you are not alone. People have shared their angst via social media, complaining about the situation and demanding immediate action against these entities.

But the trouble is spam calls/messages are nothing new, just that WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India makes it the ideal spam destination. Even brands have started sharing their delivery orders and promotional messages via WhatsApp that too without taking consent from users before doing so.

Truecaller is allowing people to sign up for the beta phase. You can head over to the Google Play Store, search for Truecaller, scroll down the page and click on ‘Join’ button for the beta program.

