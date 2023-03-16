WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Text Detection' Feature For iOS Users, Enabling Text Extraction From Images

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called ‘Text detection’ that allows users to extract text from images. The feature is now available to all iOS 16 users who have updated to version 23.5.77 of the app, as reported by WABetaWhatsApp Introduces ‘Text Detection’ Feature For iOS Users, Allowing Users To Extract Text From ImagesInfo.

The text detection function is a recent addition to WhatsApp’s on-going effort to introduce quality of life (QoL) features, and it allows users to extract text from images by clicking on a newly added button that appears when they open an image containing text.

It’s important to note that the text detection feature is not compatible with images sent as ‘view once’ due to privacy concerns. Additionally, this feature is exclusive to iOS 16 users, as WhatsApp relies on iOS 16 APIs to identify text in images. WhatsApp has been testing this feature for some time, and it was only available with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.1.0.73 version.

Apart from the text detection feature, iOS users can now enjoy two new features on WhatsApp: a tool that turns images into stickers, and a ‘voice status updates’ feature that allows users to share voice notes via Status. The voice notes can be up to 30 seconds long and can also be forwarded from chats to status.

