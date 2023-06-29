WhatsApp To Allow Video Calls With Up To 32 People On Windows: All Details

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature to create video calls with up to 32 people for Windows with faster speeds and improved calling.

“We explained that the app supported group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people and that WhatsApp could raise these limits in the future in order to make it easier for users to experience better communication. Finally, with the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2324.1.0 update, which is available on the Microsoft Store, some beta testers may experiment with larger video calls," WABetainfo reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, some beta testers may be prompted with a message that invites them to try calling their groups. Specifically, the message mentions the ability to video call contacts and groups, up to 32 people, right from the Windows app. Previously, the ability to place audio calls with up to 32 people was available. However, with the latest update, it appears that some users can now also explore video calls with up to 32 people.

The report suggests that some people may be prompted with a different message by mentioning 16 people support for video calling along with the ability to share the content of their screens during a video call, previously announced with the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0 update. In addition, some beta testers may finally be able to see video messages after installing the latest update of the app.