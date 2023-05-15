WhatsApp To Bring 12 new features, Including Broadcast Channel Conversation: All Details

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow Android users to have broadcast channel conversations along with 12 new features. The feature is currently under development and is expected to be available to beta testers in an upcoming update of the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the company is working on implementing various channel features to provide users with the best possible experience once the channels are released.

These features include a full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting.

The report also states that the features show the company’s commitment to providing users with a wide range of features to explore and use, as well as making it easier for them to manage channels.

In addition to the broadcast channel conversation feature, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called “admin review" on Android. This feature will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

When this feature is enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin. If an admin finds a message to be inappropriate or in violation of the group’s rules, they may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it.

WhatsApp is constantly working on new features to enhance the user experience and provide greater security and privacy. The messaging platform recently introduced multi-device support, which allows users to use their account on multiple devices simultaneously.

The new feature now allows users to link another phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. Whether it’s an iPhone or an Android phone, each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted.