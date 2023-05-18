WhatsApp To Bring New Double-Tap Action Feature Soon: Here's How It Works

In good news for WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned popular messaging application is reportedly working on the ability to react to messages by using a double-tap action, offering an alternative way to send a reaction. This new feature will be available in a future update.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.0.10.73 update available on the TestFlight app, we discovered a new feature under development regarding the way to react to messages. This feature is already available on the Instagram app and we can now confirm that the release of the double-tap action for reactions is planned in a future update of WhatsApp," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

In the video demonstration, instead of manually opening the context menu to select a reaction, WABetaInfo showcased a new functionality where a double tap on the message bubble automatically sends a reaction. Currently, the default reaction is the Thumbs Up emoji, and it appears that there is no option to choose a different emoji.

The Thumbs Up emoji, along with the heart emoji, has long been popular for expressing reactions on various messaging apps and social media platforms. By selecting an emoji that is already commonly used in similar contexts, WhatsApp will make this feature more familiar to users, the report said.

By using the double-tap action, users can instantly send the default reaction without the need for additional steps, such as opening the context menu. This intuitive gesture allows for quick communication, enabling users to respond promptly with a reaction.

The report suggests that this alternative way to send reactions definitely helps users save time, making it more convenient for users to quickly react to a message. The ability to react to messages by using a double-tap action is under development and it is planned to be released in a future update of the app.