WhatsApp To Bring New Interface For Restore Chats Screen: All Details

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging application, is reportedly rolling out a new interface for the restore chats screen. The app aims to make this screen much more intuitive than in the past, presenting users with the option to choose how they wish to restore their chat history.

Additionally, WhatsApp introduced a redesigned interface to make the process smoother and more straightforward. The Meta-owned app keeps introducing new interfaces for various sections and elements of the app in order to enhance the user experience.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app introduced a new interface for the restore chats screen. Now, WhatsApp provides users with an option to transfer their chat history from the old phone without using Google Drive.

It’s important to note that this update also brings an issue with the widget as it’s unable to load and show the recent messages. Beta users need to wait for a new bug-fix update to get a final solution for this issue, the report said.

The new interface for the restore chats screen is available to some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android, and it’s rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

In related news, WhatsApp is now letting you make groups without giving them a name. Mark Zuckerberg shared this news on his official Meta channel on Instagram.