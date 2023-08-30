WhatsApp To Bring New UI With Big Changes On iOS: Know More

In good news for iPhone users, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new interface for the app with new colours, buttons, and the ability to filter chats.

“The Meta-owned app is in the process of enhancing the interface of the app, and the numerous updates confirm this theory. Thanks to the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.77 update, which was released on the TestFlight app last week, we discovered that WhatsApp has official plans to enhance the interface of the app by bringing important redesigns," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, the redesign includes revamped buttons for the navigation bar, that will make the interface more modern. In addition, the instant messaging app also intends to add a filter row that will let users sort their chats using two filters - personal conversations and business chats.

Advertisement

As shown in a WABetaInfo screenshot, the app’s main colour might become green. Yet, some parts of the interface remain blue. The upcoming updates will change the tab bar to a black tint, along with the app title and other buttons. This is a significant step forward in introducing improvements to the interface of the iOS app.

“Over the years, many users have asked for a refresh of the interface because no improvements have been implemented for a long time. As a result, the app might have appeared rather outdated and not keeping up with the times," the report said.