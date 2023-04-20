WhatsApp To Bring Redesigned Keyboard For These Users: All Details Here

In good news for Android users, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to release a redesigned keyboard for Android devices. Currently, the feature is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.2 update, available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is also working on tweaking the app keyboard," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, a screenshot reveals the upcoming changes in WhatsApp’s keyboard design. Compared with the existing keyboard, the redesigned version’s selection bar (that appears after tapping on the emoji icon) has been moved from the bottom to the top. The report also mentions that the new layout may also remove the bar that allows users to access various categories of emojis.

The categories bar allows users to access different categories of emojis. Removing this bar can affect users who frequently use emojis. With this change, users have to scroll more to send a certain emoji.

It is worth noting that the feature is in the experimental phase and is still under development, so it may be subject to changes since it is not yet ready to be released to some beta testers, or it may be a temporary move due to the development.

The latest update also offers more details about the compatibility with old operating systems. This update seems to have removed support for Android versions lower than 5.0.

WhatsApp has also ended support for older versions of Android to ensure that the app can take advantage of the latest security features and provide the best user experience, while also allowing developers to focus on new features for the majority of users on more recent versions of the operating system.

In addition, after installing this update, some users may experience an issue with the splash screen as the logo may unexpectedly appear larger than normal. However, this seems to be a widely known bug and WhatsApp is expected to fix it soon.

