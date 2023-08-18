WhatsApp To Bring Share Polls Feature For Communities: All Details

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly releasing the ability to share polls within community announcement groups. With the ability to create polls in the community announcement group, the Meta-owned app offers community admins an additional tool to interact with community members.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.22 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, WhatsApp is rolling out this feature to some beta testers," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, the instant messaging app finally introduced the entry point within the chat share sheet to create a poll for community announcement groups. If you want to find out if this feature is already enabled for your account, you should simply open the community announcement group of which you are an administrator and check if the polls icon is available.

It is important to note that the feature might only be visible in those community announcement groups with a certain size. Also, this feature might be limited to community announcement groups with fewer than 1024 participants. It’s advisable to test it across various community announcement groups to confirm its functionality.

“Through polls, community admins can ask questions and involve the community in certain decisions. It’s very important to highlight that this feature is compatible with the phone number privacy option," the report said.