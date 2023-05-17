WhatsApp To Introduce Revamped Message Menu On Android, Inspired By iOS

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is inspired by the context menu on iOS. Beta testers who installed the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.6 update were able to test out a new interface featuring a tweaked bottom navigation bar. Further changes to the interface are expected in future updates.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.4 update, we discovered that WhatsApp plans to redesign the message menu in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo reported.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the message menu will be redesigned in a future update of the app. Screenshots shared by testers revealed a new menu that appears when a message is selected, clearly influenced by the context menu available on iOS. The menu is not yet available in the current beta as it is still under development, but it will be released in a future update.

The redesigned menu is seen as part of WhatsApp’s efforts to improve the app’s appearance, not just its functionality. Android users have reportedly praised the new menu on the iOS app, and bringing it to Android is seen as a smart move to garner positive feedback.

The redesigned message menu is currently under development and will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app. WhatsApp has yet to confirm a release date for the update.

Meanwhile, this Meta-owned app on Monday launched its new feature called ‘Chat Lock’, designed to enhance user privacy. This feature securely hides conversations in a password-protected folder, ensuring that notifications do not reveal the sender or message content.

The Chat Lock feature will relocate a chat thread from the app’s main inbox and transfer it to a dedicated folder accessible only through a password or biometric authentication, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning. The new feature ensures enhanced security and privacy for users’ confidential conversations.