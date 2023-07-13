Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
WhatsApp To Launch Animated Avatar Pack On iOS, Android Soon: All Details

WhatsApp has worked on implementing an enhanced version of the avatar pack by introducing animated avatars.

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Animated avatars are under development and they will be released in a future update of the app.
The Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce an animated avatar feature for iOS and Android devices. The animated avatar pack will be available in a future update of the app.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.6 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp will be introducing an animated version of the avatar pack in a future update of the app," said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp.

Image Source: WABetaInfo.

Recently, the Meta-owned app announced two new enhancements for avatars on iOS and Android. Users can now easily create avatars by taking a photo, making the process automatic. Additionally, there is a larger collection of avatars available for users who set up their avatar configuration from the app settings.

Now, a report from WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp has worked on implementing an enhanced version of the avatar pack by introducing animated avatars. “We believe this is a significant improvement that will further enhance user interactions as it will bring a dynamic element to avatars.," WABetaInfo added.

The animated avatars will bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience. The release is scheduled for a future update. The report suggested that this update will bring a notable cosmetic enhancement to the app.

    • Following the release of a redesigned keyboard and an updated GIF and sticker picker with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 update, allowing users for improved navigation along with a larger new avatar collection, WhatsApp is now focusing on improving avatar quality by developing an animated version for a future update.

    As per the report, this addition contributes to the cosmetic appeal of the platform regarding the sticker-sharing feature. Animated avatars are under development and they will be released in a future update of the app.

    first published: July 13, 2023, 09:27 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 09:27 IST
