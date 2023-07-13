WhatsApp To Launch Animated Avatar Pack On iOS, Android Soon: All Details

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce an animated avatar feature for iOS and Android devices. The animated avatar pack will be available in a future update of the app.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.6 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp will be introducing an animated version of the avatar pack in a future update of the app," said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp.

Recently, the Meta-owned app announced two new enhancements for avatars on iOS and Android. Users can now easily create avatars by taking a photo, making the process automatic. Additionally, there is a larger collection of avatars available for users who set up their avatar configuration from the app settings.

Now, a report from WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp has worked on implementing an enhanced version of the avatar pack by introducing animated avatars. “We believe this is a significant improvement that will further enhance user interactions as it will bring a dynamic element to avatars.," WABetaInfo added.

The animated avatars will bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience. The release is scheduled for a future update. The report suggested that this update will bring a notable cosmetic enhancement to the app.