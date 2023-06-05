WhatsApp To Release Call Link Feature For iPhone's Calendar App: Here's How It Works

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to release a feature to add a call link to the calendar app. This feature works as an additional reminder so that the user doesn’t forget that they have generated a link for a WhatsApp call.

“A few days ago, the WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.77 update was released on the App Store. After installing the update, we can confirm that the ability to add a call link to the calendar app is really rolling out to everyone," Wabetainfo reported.

The official changelog still mentions news regarding the companion mode, announced in our article about the WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76 update, and the ability to automatically play GIFs, but it also highlights a feature to add call links to the calendar app, the report said.

According to Wabetainfo, this feature works as an additional reminder so that the user doesn’t forget that they have generated a link for a WhatsApp call.

Here’s How It Works

- When you create a call link, you can tap the action “Add to Calendar", available within the same section where you usually create a call link from the Calls tab.

- After selecting this option, the call link will immediately be added to the calendar app.

- If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog.