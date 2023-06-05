Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Home » Tech » WhatsApp To Release Call Link Feature For iPhone's Calendar App: Here's How It Works

WhatsApp To Release Call Link Feature For iPhone's Calendar App: Here's How It Works

According to Wabetainfo, this feature works as an additional reminder so that the user doesn’t forget that they have generated a link for a WhatsApp call.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 18:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The feature to add call links to the calendar app is available for iOS users.
The feature to add call links to the calendar app is available for iOS users.

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to release a feature to add a call link to the calendar app. This feature works as an additional reminder so that the user doesn’t forget that they have generated a link for a WhatsApp call.

“A few days ago, the WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.77 update was released on the App Store. After installing the update, we can confirm that the ability to add a call link to the calendar app is really rolling out to everyone," Wabetainfo reported.

Advertisement

The official changelog still mentions news regarding the companion mode, announced in our article about the WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76 update, and the ability to automatically play GIFs, but it also highlights a feature to add call links to the calendar app, the report said.

According to Wabetainfo, this feature works as an additional reminder so that the user doesn’t forget that they have generated a link for a WhatsApp call.

Here’s How It Works

- When you create a call link, you can tap the action “Add to Calendar", available within the same section where you usually create a call link from the Calls tab.

- After selecting this option, the call link will immediately be added to the calendar app.

- If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara, Kartik Celebrate Response To SPKK | Swara Bhaskar Pregnant | Virat, Anushka At FA Cup Finals
  • Deepika Padukone's Secret To Her Glowing Skin REVEALED | Just Three Steps To Follow
  • Sacred Games Leads IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series List; Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man Follow
  • Kangana Ranaut Dismisses Airport Fashion Years After Endorsing It; Deepika, Nora & Uorfi Too Should
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation

    • The feature to add call links to the calendar app is available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store.

    To get this feature, update WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app. This will ensure that you have access to the feature in the future, in case it is not immediately available after installing this update.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 18:55 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 18:55 IST
    Read More