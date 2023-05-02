WhatsApp To Release New 'Campaign Messages' Feature For Small Businesses: All Details

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new business feature that will allow small businesses to create and send campaign messages to their customers more easily. This new tool will be available in a future update of the app and is aimed at helping small businesses connect with their customers more efficiently.

While larger companies have been able to use the WhatsApp Business API to reach their customers, smaller businesses have reportedly encountered difficulties. To address this issue, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will help small businesses through messaging campaigns, WABetaInfo reported.

According to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.23 update, businesses will be able to create personalized promotions, reminders, or updates on holiday sales, and send them to their customers in a more efficient way. This feature will eliminate the need for manual sending of the same message to multiple customers.

Businesses can now create a template for a message that includes the name of the customer and more. After sending a campaign message, businesses will also be able to track their performance to check how it helps them grow their business.

As per the report, the feature will be available for a certain fee that may vary from country to country. Businesses can easily manage the cost of each message they send, so they can always stay on budget. However, since this is a business tool, campaign messages won’t be available in the customer app.

This feature will make it easier for small businesses to connect with their customers and promote their products or services. With this new feature, small businesses will have a better chance of reaching their target audience, increasing their sales, and expanding their customer base. The ability to create campaign messages is still under development, and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Business beta.

