WhatsApp To Release New Emoji Keyboard: Here's All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging application owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a redesigned emoji keyboard. With this redesigned emoji keyboard, users can scroll the keyboard upwards, allowing users to get a wider view.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 update available on the Google Play Store, certain users may experiment with the redesigned keyboard again," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

With the introduction of this new feature, users now have the ability to scroll the keyboard upwards, allowing users to get a wider view. In addition, the tabs for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have been relocated higher up.

Some beta testers may also experiment with a new arrangement of media sharing and emoji keyboard buttons. According to some reports, some users may experience certain minor bugs, but they will definitely be fixed in future updates

The redesigned keyboard is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

WhatsApp is also planning to introduce a new interface for the group settings screen on iOS. Users who are group administrators and have installed the latest update from the App Store can now experiment with this redesigned screen.

In addition to the revamped interface, the Meta-owned messaging application is also rolling out a new feature called ‘Add Other Participants.’