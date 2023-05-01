WhatsApp To Release New Feature For Android Tablet Users: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world, has reportedly released a new option for Android tablet users that allows them to manage the side-by-side feature. The feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.9.20 update.

With this new feature, users can take advantage of the side-by-side view, which mainly allows them to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats.

Users can disable the side-by-side view by toggling the option available within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. This gives users more control over the WhatsApp interface on their Android tablets.

Advertisement

“Some users have expressed their desire to disable the side-by-side view on WhatsApp to get a larger interface for their conversations. The side-by-side view splits the screen, which can result in a smaller area for each conversation, especially on devices with smaller screens," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

Some users also prefer the traditional single-window view and may find the side-by-side view distracting or inconvenient. Therefore, WhatsApp is rolling out a toggle to disable the side-by-side view.

If you are a beta tester, you can install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store to access the feature to manage the side-by-side view on Android tablets. The feature is currently rolling out to more people over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging application has also rolled out a new feature called voice message transcripts. This feature enables users to access the content of a voice message in situations where it may not be possible to listen to the voice note, allowing for seamless replies to the sender.

Advertisement

The feature is currently available for some beta testers, with a wider rollout expected in the following weeks. To access the feature, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.70 update on the TestFlight app is required. However, the feature is currently only available for some beta testers.

Read all the Latest Tech News here