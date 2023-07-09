WhatsApp To Release Redesigned Sticker And GIF Picker: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing redesigned sticker and GIF picker. This feature enhances the user experience by allowing them to explore an improved keyboard on WhatsApp.

“With the extended picker view, users can also experiment with an enhanced experience by searching for GIFs and stickers better," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, the official changelog mentions that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available. This latest feature introduces the ability to scroll the picker upwards, allowing users to conveniently access a larger grid of items.

Also, the buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have also been relocated and redesigned as tabs, ensuring clear navigation. In addition, WhatsApp improved the categorization of avatar packs and offers users a larger set of avatar stickers.

If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog. To ensure you have access to the latest features, make sure to regularly update WhatsApp from the App Store or TestFlight app. The recent update brings a redesigned GIF and sticker picker, enhancing the user experience for iOS users.