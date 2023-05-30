WhatsApp To Release Status Archive Feature For Businesses On Android: All Details

Trends :BGMIOnePlus Pad ReviewiPhoneWhats AppNothing Ear Review
The feature is currently undergoing testing with beta users of WhatsApp Business for Android and will be gradually made accessible to a wider audience in the following weeks.

May 30, 2023

The archived status updates will be stored on the device for up to 30 days
The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature called “Status Archive" as a new business tool, allowing businesses to share their previous status updates with their customers.

“After introducing enhancements to the Calls tab after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.4 update, WhatsApp is now focusing on improving the Status tab. In particular, some businesses may now be able to use a new feature called “Status Archive," which is available after installing one of the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, you will be notified by a banner available within the Status tab if this feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account. When this feature is enabled, your status updates will be archived on your device after 24 hours.

In addition, you can also manage your archive preferences and see your archive directly from the menu within the Status tab. It is worth nothing that the archive is always private so only the business can see their archived status updates.

The report suggests that the feature will greatly benefit businesses as they can republish statuses from their archive, allowing them to share important updates with their customers and enhance their business operations.

The archived status updates will be stored on the device for up to 30 days, enabling businesses to continue using them for advertising on platforms like Facebook and Instagram until they expire.

It’s worth mentioning that this feature seems to be exclusively designed for businesses. The status archive feature is being gradually rolled out to selected beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp Business beta from the Google Play Store. Moreover, it will be made available to a wider user base in the following weeks.

