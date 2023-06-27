WhatsApp To Roll Out Darker Top App Bar Soon: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging application owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a darker top app bar for Android. The darker top app bar is currently under development and is expected to be rolled out to beta testers in a future update of the app.

“With this change, WhatsApp hopes to further align its application with the style of Material Design 3, and it seems they also want to add a sense of modernity to the theme, which has not received updates for this interface for many years," WABetainfo reported.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.17 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp also plans to introduce changes for the top app bar while using the dark theme," the report added.

The screenshot shared by WABetainfo shows clear differences between the current version and the one that will be released in the future. The top app bar is really darker compared to the one you usually see on WhatsApp.

According to WABetainfo, although most users seem to like this modification, others seem to still think that the company should provide a new dark theme for the Android app, similar to the one offered in WhatsApp for iOS.