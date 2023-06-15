WhatsApp To Roll Out New Call-back Button For Missed Calls: All You Need To Know

In good news for WhatsApp users around the world, the popular instant messaging application is reportedly planning to roll out a new call-back feature for missed calls. The Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced this feature to make missed calls more noticeable. Also, the call-back feature is available after installing one of the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store.

“WhatsApp keeps working on introducing bug fixes and new features for the native application on Windows. After introducing support for screen-sharing, WhatsApp is now adding minor improvements regarding missed calls. This new addition is a “Call back" button that appears within an event message when a call goes unanswered," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the “Call back" button is now visible in the event message generated when a call is missed on WhatsApp. This button provides users with a quick way to return a missed call with just a single tap. By implementing this feature, WhatsApp wants to better highlight missed calls and the ability to call back.

According to the report, the “Call back" button provides a clear visual indicator within the chat of the caller that a call has been missed. In fact, some users may not know that they can quickly call the contact by simply clicking on the “Missed call" message event.