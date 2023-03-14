Home » Tech » WhatsApp To Roll Out Profile Icons Within Group Chats For These Users: Know More

WhatsApp To Roll Out Profile Icons Within Group Chats For These Users: Know More

The profile icon is especially useful when group members share identical names or do not have a profile photo.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 10:03 IST

New Delhi, India

This feature will definitely help users improve group member identification.
This feature will definitely help users improve group member identification.

After releasing the profile icons within group chats for iPhone users, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is finally rolling out this feature to Android users. It is already available for some lucky beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store.

“The feature has already been released in a previous update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but it was under development on WhatsApp for Android and we did not receive any recent updates on the development of this feature until today," WABetaInfo reported. Now, WhatsApp is finally rolling out profile icons within group chats for Android.

According to the report, to see the profile icons within group chats, you need to open a group chat in order to discover if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account. This feature will definitely help users improve group member identification and make it easier to participate in group conversations as it also helps everyone quickly distinguish between different members thanks to their profile icon.

Advertisement

The profile icon is especially useful when group members share identical names or do not have a profile photo.

RELATED NEWS

In particular, when a group member doesn’t have a profile photo or it is hidden, WhatsApp will display a default empty profile photo: this default icon is easily recognisable due to its unique characteristics, including its color, which is the same as the corresponding contact name, the report said.

The feature that adds profile icons to group chats is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store. In case the feature is not enabled for your WhatsApp account, don’t worry, it will be rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 10:03 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 10:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Monokini With Fishnet Stockings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Rare Family Photos of the Versatile Actor