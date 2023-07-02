WhatsApp To Update User Interface For Android Devices: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out rounded alerts that follow the latest Material Design 3 guidelines. Material Design 3 is Google’s latest version of its open-source design system, which promotes the best practices of user interface design.

“We announced that WhatsApp was releasing a new tweaked interface by introducing redesigned switches and floating action buttons. With the update, these interface elements finally follow Material Design 3 guidelines, enhancing the user experience," WABetaInfo reported,

The report revealed that this is part of their project to redesign the app by aligning with the Material Design 3 rules. As per the screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo, beta users can clearly see that these dialogs are distinct from each other. In the previous update, WhatsApp had a standard interface for the alert.

With the latest update of WhatsApp beta, these alerts now have highly rounded edges that definitely align with the Material Design 3 guidelines. This design decision not only gives the user interface a new and modern appearance but also improves the overall user experience by making the different parts of the app look consistent with Material Design 3, WABetaInfo said.