WhatsApp Upcoming Feature To Add Profile Icons To Group Chats: Know More

WhatsApp Update: Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a feature to add profile icons to group chats.

With this feature, profile icons will show up within the group chat, making it easier for users to distinguish other group participants.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.7 update available on the Google Play Store, the feature is available to some beta testers," said WABetaInfo.

Since this feature adds profile icons to group chats, you need to open a group chat to discover if the feature is available for your account again. This feature is designed to assist users in recognizing group members more easily, and it allows quick differentiation between different members by utilizing their profile icons, the report said.

According to the report, the profile icon proves to be especially helpful when group members have similar names or haven’t set a profile photo. In this case, if a group member doesn’t have a profile photo or has chosen to hide it, WhatsApp will display a default empty profile photo with a color that matches the corresponding contact name, in order to improve identification.

The feature that adds profile icons to group chats is available for some beta testers again after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. Note that this feature is still available to some users, so it may be not enabled for your WhatsApp account, but WAbetaInfo confirmed that it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.