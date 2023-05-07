WhatsApp Update: iPhone Users Likely To Get A New GIF Feature Soon - All Details Here

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is testing a new feature that automatically plays GIFs. The feature is only available to selected beta testers at the moment.

“We announced that WhatsApp was bringing some changes to GIFs regarding the way they are played. With the latest WhatsApp beta for OS 23.9.0.75 update released on the TestFlight app, we discovered that this feature is also available to some beta testers on iOS, WABetaInfo reported.

Previously, users needed to tap on the GIF to start its animation, but after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android or iOS, the GIFs will play automatically as you scroll through the conversation.

In a video demonstration, the automatic playback of a GIF was shown, and it was revealed that it only plays automatically the first time it appears in the conversation. After that, you will need to tap on the GIF to replay it. This is to prevent distractions caused by the automatic playback.

While this may seem like a minor addition, it is another way that WhatsApp is working to improve the user experience of the app. The automatic GIF playback feature is just one of the many new ways WhatsApp is enhancing communication and messaging.

The feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. It is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days. This feature could be particularly helpful for those who use GIFs frequently in their conversations. It saves time and makes the conversation flow more smoothly without the need for constant tapping to play the GIF.

The Meta-owned platform continues to work on ways to improve its app, and users can expect more updates and features in the future to enhance their messaging experience.

