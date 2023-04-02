WhatsApp Update: Over 45 Lakh Indian Accounts Banned In February 2023 - Here Is Why

The Metap-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp recently announced that the company banned more than 45 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of February, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

Between February 1 and February 28, “4,597,400 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,298,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users", WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

The instant popular messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received another record 2,804 complaint reports in February in the country, and the records “actioned" were 504.

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. We will continue with transparency to our work and include information about our efforts in future reports," said a company spokesperson.

Other social media platforms including Twitter on Friday banned a record 682,420 accounts promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity in India between January 26 and February 25. Elon Musk-run micro-blogging platform also took down 1,548 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received just 73 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms. In addition, Twitter processed 27 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

We overturned 10 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended. We also received 24 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," the company said.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) that will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

