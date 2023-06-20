Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » WhatsApp Users Can Easily Silence Calls From Unknown Numbers: Here’s How It Works

WhatsApp Users Can Easily Silence Calls From Unknown Numbers: Here’s How It Works

The new feature will help you avoid those spammy international calls that target users with different schemes to steal money.

Advertisement

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 14:47 IST

Delhi, India

WhatsApp call scam has forced the company to bring this feature
WhatsApp call scam has forced the company to bring this feature

WhatsApp users can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the messaging app now allows you to silence calls from unknown numbers. That’s right, the new feature will ensure you don’t fall for any of the dangerous WhatsApp scams which involve people calling you via WhatsApp (both audio and video) to steal your money or other information.

WhatsApp says you can manually enable the feature from the settings which ensures that the messaging app automatically silences the call coming from random numbers that are not on your contact list. The feature was first released for the beta testers on Android, but now it is publicly rolling out for all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS. The process to enable the feature is simple and we are going to tell you how it works.

How to Silence WhatsApp Calls From Unknown Callers

Advertisement

You can silence unknown WhatsApp calls using these steps:

- Click on the three-dot menu at the top-right on WhatsApp

- Go to Setting of WhatsApp

- Click on Privacy

- Scroll down to Calls

- Enable Silence unknown callers

- Head back to main WhatsApp feed

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • The feature has been introduced to reduce the number of WhatsApp spam calls and scam calls that have become a serious issue. Many WhatsApp users have complained about receiving calls from international numbers that are targeting users with different scams every now and then. But having the option to silence callers will come in handy to avoid such incidents.

    WhatsApp says that even though the calls from unknown callers will be silenced when the feature is enabled, you will still get a call notification and details in the history, just so that you don’t miss any important call from numbers that are not saved in your phonebook. The update is rolling out this week so it is possible that your phone might take a few days before it gets the new feature. You can check for any WhatsApp update from the app store on your Android or iOS device.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 14:47 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 14:47 IST
    Read More