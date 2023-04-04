WhatsApp Web: How To Use It On Your Desktop, Tablet And Laptop - Step-By-Step Guide

As the popularity of the Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to grow, more and more people are using its web-based platform — WhatsApp Web to stay connected with friends and family on their PCs, tablets, and other devices.

According to the company, WhatsApp Web is a browser-based version of the WhatsApp application that allows users to access their conversations and messages from their desktop or tablet.

While the app is primarily designed for mobile devices, it is also possible to use WhatsApp on your PC, tablet, or other mobile devices via WhatsApp Web.

The process of accessing WhatsApp Web on your PC, tablet, or mobile device is simple and can be done in a few easy steps.

To use WhatsApp Web on your laptop or tablet, follow these simple steps:

- Open your web browser and go to web.whatsapp.com.

- On your mobile device, open the WhatsApp application and go to the Settings menu.

- Select “WhatsApp Web/Desktop" and then scan the QR code displayed on the web page with your mobile device’s camera.

- Once the QR code has been scanned, your WhatsApp conversations will appear on your PC or tablet.

To use WhatsApp Web on your mobile device:

- Open your web browser and go to web.whatsapp.com.

- On your mobile device, tap on the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner of your screen and select “Desktop Site" from the drop-down menu.

- Once the desktop site has loaded, follow the same steps as for PC or tablet users and scan the QR code with your mobile device’s camera.

Once you have accessed WhatsApp Web on your PC, tablet, or mobile device, you can start using it just like you would on your mobile device. You can send and receive messages, create and participate in group chats, and share files, images, and videos with your contacts.

By following these simple steps, you can easily use WhatsApp Web on any of your devices and stay connected with your contacts. Please note that WhatsApp Web is only available to users who have a registered WhatsApp account.

