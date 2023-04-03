WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users To Lock Chats And Hide Private Photos: Here Is How

In good news for WhatsApp users around the world, the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a major new update. According to reports, WhatsApp is planning to bring a feature that allows users to lock chats and keep them hidden. The feature is already available to beta users for testing.

After announcing new privacy features for group chats and the ability to send audio messages that can only be playable once, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to lock specific chats using their fingerprint or passcode, available in a future update of the app, WABetaInfo reported.

The report suggests that users can have an extra layer of security by using this feature, keeping their sensitive conversations safe from prying eyes. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will enhance user privacy. In particular, it will be possible to lock your most private chats right within the chat’s contact or group info.

Advertisement

After adding a chat to the list of your locked chats, it will be only available within this screen and, once a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user’s fingerprint or passcode, making it nearly impossible for anyone else to open the chat.

To protect your privacy, a locked chat cannot be opened without a fingerprint or passcode. In addition, if someone tries to access your phone and fails to provide the necessary authentication, they will be prompted to clear the chat to open it, the report said.

The feature offers an additional layer of privacy for sensitive chats, as it allows users to protect their privacy by preventing others from reading their messages. This feature also helps keep media private. it ensures that media files such as photos and videos sent in ta locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery.

The ability to lock chats is a feature under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

Read all the Latest Tech News here