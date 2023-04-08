WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users To Share Status Updates As Facebook Stories Without Leaving App

Whatsapp is working on a new feature that will enable users to share their status on Facebook stories without having to exit the WhatsApp app.

WABetaInfo reports that it was possible for users to share their status updates on Facebook stories previously, but it involved several steps, which were time-consuming and required effort. However, with the new feature, users may be able to post to Facebook stories simultaneously, and once the option is enabled, it will be automatic.

WABetaInfo has noted that a new option has been added to the “Status Privacy" setting on WhatsApp, which allows users to share their status updates across their accounts, including their Facebook account. However, the option to share to Facebook will not be enabled by default, and users will have to manually toggle it on.

Once this feature is made available to all users, it could save a significant amount of time for those who frequently post updates on both Facebook and WhatsApp.

In other news, WhatsApp is also currently developing a feature called “audio chats" that will be available in conversations in a forthcoming app update. A new waveform icon will be added to the chat header to facilitate this. Additionally, users will be presented with a red button to end active calls.

