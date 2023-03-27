WhatsApp Working On Ability To Edit Sent Messages: What It Means

Good news! the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is working on a major new update. According to a report, iPhone users could soon be able to edit the messages they have already sent on WhatsApp.

The ability to edit sent messages can be a useful feature, as it allows users to correct mistakes or clarify information without having to send another message.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, your messages will be successfully edited for everyone in the conversation if other people are on the latest version of WhatsApp.

“If you’re wondering what happens to edited messages sent to people that use an old version of WhatsApp, this shouldn’t be a problem as WhatsApp will likely release the ability to edit messages when all versions incompatible with this feature have expired, so people will have to upgrade to the latest version of the app that can receive edited messages," the WABetaInfo report said.

With this feature, users will be able to correct their mistakes quickly and easily without sending additional messages. In addition, it can definitely improve communication between users as it will offer users a way to ensure that their messages are clear, concise, and error-free.

It is worth noting that the feature will be possible to edit a message within 15 minutes, and those messages will be marked with an “edited" label within the message bubble. The ability to edit messages is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is planning to release a new feature called audio chats soon. The new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats. Unfortunately, there isn’t official information available yet about how this feature will work, so its exact functionality may appear unclear.

