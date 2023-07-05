WhatsApp Working On Group Suggestions Feature For Communities: Know More

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly WhatsApp is working on a group suggestions feature for communities. With this feature, users will be able to suggest their groups to community admins.

After receiving a suggestion, the community admin has the option to include the suggested group within the community, making it more convenient for other community members to explore and join relevant groups.

“WhatsApp is now working on another new feature to improve communities: group suggestions. This feature is currently in development and it has been spotted through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.14 update from the Google Play Store," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a new section is being developed to introduce the group suggestions feature. With this section, community admins will be able to accept or reject any request from other community members. In the same section, there are also two shortcuts to quickly reject or approve their suggestions. In addition, it is necessary for the privacy option called “admin approval" to be available for group members as well.

With the group suggestions feature, WhatsApp wants to offer an additional tool to help community admins enrich their communities by providing the opportunity for community members to collaborate, the report said.