WhatsApp Working On New Entry Point To Open Locked Chats: Know More

To add more security to its platform, the Meta-owned popular messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on an entry point to open and manage locked chats. With this feature, you will be able to lock specific chats by using a passcode or fingerprint, so nobody can open them in case they use your phone.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.5 update, we discovered that WhatsApp is now working on an entry point to open and manage locked chats," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, it will be possible to choose which chats to lock right within their chat info, as a new option appears in this section. After locking a chat, it is listed within the “Locked chats" section, and its entry point will be located within the chat list.

The ability to lock chats provides an extra level of privacy for confidential chats, as it will allow users to protect their messages from unauthorized access. To enhance privacy, in case of unauthorized access attempts, the user will be prompted to clear the chat before gaining access to it.

In addition, this feature definitely helps to maintain media privacy by ensuring that any media files, such as photos and videos, shared in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery. The feature that allows users to lock their chats is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a tweaked user interface for the app by implementing a bottom navigation bar. With a navigation bar, it will definitely be easier for users to navigate between the different sections of the app as they would be easily accessible from the bottom of the screen.

The report said that a bottom navigation bar in WhatsApp for Android can provide consistency across different platforms.

