WhatsApp Working On New Short Video Messages: Here's How It Will Work

In good news for WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly working on the ability to record video messages. When this feature will be released, users can easily record and send short videos to send to their contacts by pressing the camera button.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.19 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally working on implementing the feature for a future update of the Android app," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned app is working on the ability to record video messages, which will have a circular shape to distinguish them from regular videos. The main difference between a video and a video message is that a video message is recorded and sent in real-time, while a video can be pre-recorded and saved before being sent later.

When a recipient receives a video message, they can tell that it was just recorded and it feels more personal and timely. Recording a video message definitely helps ensure the authenticity of the video.

It is worth noting that video messages will be end-to-end encrypted. This means only the recipients can see it, not even WhatsApp. In addition, it will be possible to record video messages for up to 60 seconds.

Also, users cannot save and forward video messages but it is still possible to record them via screen recording as the video is not sent by using the view once mode. The ability to send video messages is under development and it is planned to be released in a future update of WhatsApp.

In related news, WhatsApp has updated its native desktop app for macOS with a revamped app sidebar featuring icons instead of labels. The new sidebar is more intuitive and matches the macOS interface, while also saving space and reducing clutter. The feature is currently available for some beta testers and will be rolling out to more users soon.

