WhatsApp Working On New Text Editor For Drawing Tool: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a new feature on its platform. According to a new report WhatsApp working on a new text editor for the drawing tool, which will definitely enhance the customization experience.

Thanks to the new text editor, it will be possible to use additional tools that will improve your experience while using the drawing tool.

“The feature is still in development on WhatsApp for Android but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.72 update available on TestFlight, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally working on bringing the same feature to a future update of the iOS app," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, the new text editor will bring a very different experience to users by offering new fonts and tools to improve the drawing editor.

The main feature will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options shown above the keyboard. Although it’s already possible to change the text font, the Meta-owned platform is making it easier with this interface so it will be possible to quickly select the font you want.

With new changes, it will be possible to change text alignment to the left, center, or right, giving you more control over formatting your text within images, videos, and GIFs.

In addition, users will be able to change the text background color. This latest feature will make it easier to differentiate important text from the rest.

As per the report, new fonts will be available when the revamped text editor is released to some beta testers in the future: Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze. The new text editor is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

