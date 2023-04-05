WhatsApp Working On Tweaked User Interface For App: Here's What To Expect

After bringing several new updates to its platform recently, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a tweaked user interface for the app by implementing a bottom navigation bar.

According to WABetaInfo, users have been requesting a redesign of the WhatsApp interface for some time, as they feel that the current interface is outdated and not as user-friendly. They also asked for a more modern and intuitive way to navigate the app, making it easier and quicker to access important features such as chats, calls, communities, and status, similar to the iOS app.

“As a result of these user requests, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.4 update, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally working on a tweaked interface for the app that includes a bottom navigation bar," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, the instant messaging platform is really developing a tweaked interface for the app by implementing a bottom navigation bar. With a navigation bar, it will definitely be easier for users to navigate between the different sections of the app as they would be easily accessible from the bottom of the screen.

The report said that a bottom navigation bar in WhatsApp for Android can provide consistency across different platforms. The WhatsApp interface differs between iOS and Android, which can be confusing for users who switch between the two.

In addition, the development of the bottom navigation bar is a direct response to user requests for a more modern and intuitive navigation system. It seems the Meta-owned platform has finally taken user feedback seriously and is working to implement changes that will improve the overall user experience of the app.

The tweaked user interface that includes a bottom navigation bar is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app, it said.

