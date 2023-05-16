Trends :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Home » Tech » WHO Warns Against Bias, Misinformation in Using AI in Healthcare

WHO Warns Against Bias, Misinformation in Using AI in Healthcare

The World Health Organization called for caution on Tuesday in using artificial intelligence for public healthcare, saying data used by AI to reach decisions could be biased or misused.

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 16:56 IST

Geneva

AI needs to be careful about the information provided
AI needs to be careful about the information provided

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization called for caution on Tuesday in using artificial intelligence for public healthcare, saying data used by AI to reach decisions could be biased or misused.

The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information, as a decision-support tool and to improve diagnostic care.

The WHO said in a statement the data used to train AI may be biased and generate misleading or inaccurate information and the models can be misused to generate disinformation.

It was "imperative" to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human wellbeing and protect public health, the U.N. health body said.

Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

Follow us on

first published: May 16, 2023, 16:56 IST
last updated: May 16, 2023, 16:56 IST
Read More