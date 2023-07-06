Why Did Mark Zuckerberg Tweet This Spider-Man Meme After Launching Threads

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in 11 years today—on the very same day that Meta launched Threads—which is being touted as a major competitor to Twitter.

Zuckerberg, who goes by the username, finkd on Twitter, tweeted a famous Spider-Man meme wherein two Spider-Men are seen perplexed about who is who, pointing fingers at each other in confusion.

This is likely a dig at Twitter, and acknowledging that Meta’s Threads is here to stay, and looks to attract Twitter’s user base. This isn’t the first time that Mark Zuckerberg is indirectly challenging Elon Musk. Musk recently tweeted that he is “up for a cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg, and in resonse, the Meta CEO, posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his social media platform Instagram and wrote, “Send me location."

