Why You Should Not Buy The iPhone 14 Pro Right Now

Apple iPhone launches happen during the latter part of the year, and many people keep a close eye on what the new iPhone models will offer. But some of you would say that before the new iPhones launch, the older model will become fairly attractive thanks to different discounts and other schemes. So does that make the iPhone 14 Pro series a definite option?

Well, generally we would say yes but with the iPhone 15 launch just a few months away, the ideal choice would be to wait for the new model and then take a call.

The iPhone launches in September every year, and that is probably the best time to decide whether the new iPhone is worthy of the bigger budget or you could pick up the one-year older iPhone, pay less and still be a happy customer. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are priced upwards of Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.29 lakh, respectively.