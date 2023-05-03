Widgets Are Coming Back To Apple Watch With watchOS 10 Version This Year

Apple Watch could soon have widgets taking centre stage with the upcoming watchOS 10 version. The popular smartwatch from Apple used to have widgets earlier that were replaced with apps because of their ease out use.

But now reports suggest Apple could share more details about widgets for Apple Watch with the new watchOS version at the Apple WWDC 2023 keynote in June this year. That’s not all, watchOS 10 is likely to get ‘notable changes’ as per Bloomberg, and widgets will be the centre of its focus. Widgets have been a big success on smartphones thanks to their intuitiveness and versatile use case.

They were supposed to have similar impact on wearables as well but so far, companies haven’t been able to fully utilise its potential. Apple had it in its feature set for the earlier versions of the Apple Watch but somehow decided to junk the feature in favour of newer methods.

But Apple going back to widgets for the Apple Watch this year suggests it is ready to overhaul the mechanism and give consumers more wider choices by bringing back widgets to the Apple wearable.

Having widgets on Apple also means that the company could offer wider third-party support for Watch which could also help with improving the experience of using it on other platforms such as the Wear OS. The changes could also have an impact on the purpose of having the crown dial, which could now be tuned to support the widgets instead of the watchOS apps.

The WWDC 2023 keynote is next month, where we will get more details about the rumoured comeback of widgets on watchOS along with other improvements in iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and the new macOS versions. Apple is also expected to bring its first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air to the conference as well this year. There will be lots to unpack once Tim Cook and Co showcase their latest offerings next month.

