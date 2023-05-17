World Telecommunication Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes and Wishes to Share

World Telecommunication Day, or as it is now known, World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, is celebrated on May 17 by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The day highlights the impact of the Internet and other communication tools on society. Many parts of the world still face challenges related to connectivity. The ITU attempts to bridge this gap. Here is all you need to know about the theme, history and significance of World Telecommunication Day and some relevant quotes and wishes.

World Telecommunication Day 2023: Theme

Advertisement

“Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies" is the theme of this year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day programme. The programme will be held at the International Telecommunication Union headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

World Telecommunication Day 2023: History

On May 17, 1969, World Telecommunications Day was first observed to mark the founding of the ITU, originally called the International Telegraph Union. The ITU was established by the signing of the very first International telegraph Convention, on May 17, 1865, in Paris. It changed its name to International Telecommunication Union in 1932 and eventually became a specialised agency of the United Nations in 1947.

The date, May 17, was also declared as World Information Society Day by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in a March 2006 resolution. In November of the same year, the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference clubbed the two days collectively as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

Advertisement

World Telecommunication Day 2023: Significance

On World telecommunications Day, the ITU urges both the private and public sectors to commit to digital transformation and universal connectivity in the least developed nations, through the ‘Partner2Connect’ Digital Coalition.

World Telecommunication Day 2023: Quotes

“Don’t you think dreams and the Internet are similar? They are both areas where the repressed conscious mind vents." - Yasutaka Tsutsui, “An efficient telecommunications network is the foundation on which information society is built" - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh “Intuition becomes increasingly valuable in the new information society precisely because there is so much data" - John Naisbitt

World Telecommunication Day 2023: Wishes