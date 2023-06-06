WWDC 2023: Apple watchOS 10 Launched With New Apps, Widgets Interface And More - All Details

WWDC 2023, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple announced the latest watchOS, watchOS 10, introducing a new widgets view, redesigned apps, improvements to workouts, mood tracking, and more for Apple Watch users around the world.

watchOS 10 is available as a developer beta and will be rolled out as a free software update this fall. ‌watchOS 10‌ revamps apps with a fresh design. Apple Watch apps, including Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and others, now utilise more of the Apple Watch display for more glanceable information.

Advertisement

watchOS 10 also brought convenient widgets that can be accessed by scrolling with the Digital Crown. The Activity app on Apple Watch and the Fitness app on iPhone make tracking daily movement even easier with more details, improvements to sharing, a redesigned trophy case, and Apple Fitness+ trainer tips.

The update includes two new watch faces, “Palette" and an animated “Peanuts" face featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. Redesigned apps include World Clock with dynamic background colors and Activity with improved navigation icons, trophy case, and full-screen Activity Ring view.

The watchOS 10‌ update also introduces new cycling workout features, including new metrics like Functional Threshold Power, Power Zones, a full-screen view on iPhone, and more. Hiking now integrates Compass and Maps, and ‌watchOS 10‌ includes a Workout API for developers to integrate.