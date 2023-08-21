Trends :Chandrayaan 3Sam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » X Suffers Major Glitch As Pictures And Links Posted Before December 2014 Removed

X Suffers Major Glitch As Pictures And Links Posted Before December 2014 Removed

X users have shared their complaints on the platform in the past few days hoping to get their content back.

Advertisement

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 13:56 IST

California, USA

X users are not sure if they will get the old content back
X users are not sure if they will get the old content back

Elon Musk-owned X Corp faces a new headache as a major glitch has removed posts, pictures and links that were posted on X before December 2014. The platform, previously known as Twitter, seems to have lost all of the legacy data, which includes the famous group selfie (group-fie) that was shot by Ellen DeGeneres at the Oscars in 2014.

Reports claim the glitch seems to have affected data on X that were posted before December in 2014, but neither Elon Musk or CEO of X have confirmed the reason for the issue and whether users will get back their content on the platform.

As per the details given by The Verge, it is likely that Twitter’s use of enhanced URL enrichment, which showed previews of websites and other attachments, was beyond the 140-character limit that Twitter offered back in 2016. The issue has created widespread furore among X’s in the past few days, as their posts are not available, raising complaint on the platform to Musk and his team.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Chandrayaan 3 Landing | Chandrayaan-3's Journey To The Moon | ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Mission | N18V

    • Elon Musk has made various changes at X since he took over the company last year. He has rebranded Twitter to X and other features were renamed as well. Tweets are now called posts, and retweets are now repost for users. Twitter Blue is now X Blue and a slew of other changes have been done in the past few months. But in addition to these, Musk has also spearheaded a massive overhaul of engineers, tech guys and other cost cuts, which includes not paying rent for the office, not paying for the cloud service provider and more.

    All these have already led to massive downtime which seems to have been rectified now, but Musk and Co have a big job at hand to fix the platform and monetise the business to accomplish the task for which Musk bought Twitter in 2022.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: August 21, 2023, 13:56 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 13:56 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App