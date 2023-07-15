Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » XAI, Elon Musk's AI Company, Will Partner with Tesla and Leverage Twitter Data

Elon Musk announces new AI company xAI, which will use public tweets from Twitter to train AI models and collaborate with Tesla on self-driving capabilities

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 04:27 IST

United States of America (USA)

Musk in March registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm lists Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk’s family office, as a secretary.(Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk on Friday said his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will use public tweets from Twitter to train its AI models and work with Tesla on AI software. The billionaire, who owns Twitter and runs Tesla, said during a Twitter Spaces audio chat that a relationship between his companies would have “mutual benefit" and could accelerate Tesla’s work in self-driving capabilities.

Musk has criticised other AI companies accusing them of developing the technology without considering risks to humans.

On Friday, Musk said xAI’s goals were to increase “understanding of the universe" and to provide an alternative to Microsoft, Google and OpenAI in achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), which refers to AI that can solve problems like a human.

He also accused all AI companies of training their models using Twitter data in what he characterized as an illegal manner.

    • Musk, who has advocated for regulations in AI, said he has pushed for meetings with White House officials and has emphasized the importance of regulating AI in his recent meetings with top government officials in China.

    About the Author

    first published: July 15, 2023, 04:27 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 04:27 IST
