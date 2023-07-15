XAI, Elon Musk's AI Company, Will Partner with Tesla and Leverage Twitter Data

Elon Musk on Friday said his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will use public tweets from Twitter to train its AI models and work with Tesla on AI software. The billionaire, who owns Twitter and runs Tesla, said during a Twitter Spaces audio chat that a relationship between his companies would have “mutual benefit" and could accelerate Tesla’s work in self-driving capabilities.

Musk has criticised other AI companies accusing them of developing the technology without considering risks to humans.

On Friday, Musk said xAI’s goals were to increase “understanding of the universe" and to provide an alternative to Microsoft, Google and OpenAI in achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), which refers to AI that can solve problems like a human.

Advertisement

He also accused all AI companies of training their models using Twitter data in what he characterized as an illegal manner.