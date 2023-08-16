Xbox Brings New Enforcement Strike System For Better Account Transparency

Xbox is introducing a new enforcement strike system to help players understand how enforcements work, the impact of multiple enforcements on their account, and how it affects their account’s standing.

This is also being done to reduce cases of harassment and online bullying. The new system assigns strikes to each enforcement, with the severity of the strike depending on the inappropriate activity. This means that every Xbox player will now have access to a history of their enforcements and how they have affected their account overall.

Simply put, the new system will give players more clarity on how their online behaviour affects their account. However, Microsoft is not changing its Xbox content moderation policy despite the new enforcement strike system.

Advertisement

How The New Xbox Enforcement System works:

Xbox says that all reports that users submit are evaluated and only those evaluated by the Xbox and deemed accurate by the Safety team result in an enforcement—so that there are no false positives. And now with the new system, Xbox says that enforcements will also include “strikes based on the severity of their actions."

Xbox compared the new policy to driving license violations in many countries. A player who receives two strikes will now be suspended from the platform for one day, while a player who receives four strikes will be suspended for seven days.

Players are given a total of eight strikes and if they reach that number—they will be suspended from Xbox’s social features like messaging, parties and party chat, multiplayer and others for a period of one year from the enforcement date.