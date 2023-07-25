Xbox's New Limited Edition Controllers Smell Like Pizza: Here's Why

Xbox is releasing a new line of limited edition controllers that smell like pizza. While this may seem strange, the new wireless controllers for Xbox Series X/S and PC are indeed “pizza-scented." The controllers are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed, and are being released to celebrate the release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

Gamers have previously seen numerous limited edition controllers from both Xbox and PlayStation, but this is the first time a controller has included an olfactory element, rather than simply offering a different choice of build materials and color schemes.

Xbox has stated that the controller is available in four variations—each representing the signature colors, weapons, and personalities of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. And to disperse the pizza scent, the controllers have built-in scent diffusers shaped like a slice of New York style pizza.

However, the controllers will only be available in limited quantities and only be available through Xbox’s giveaway—meaning you can’t buy them. To participate in the giveaway, fans can enter by following the Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. Xbox says that the giveaway for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed controlled will run from July 24 to August 13, 2023.