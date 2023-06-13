Xiaomi 13 Ultra Now Available In Global Markets: Here’s How Much It Costs

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is now available in global markets after the company launched the new flagship model in the European region. The brand has launched a single variant of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra which takes the Leica camera tech to an enhanced level. The phone comes in two colours and supports fast charging, both wired and wireless.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Global Price

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has launched in the European markets at EUR 1500 (Rs 1.33 lakh approx) making it the most-expensive Xiaomi phone in the market. People in countries like France, Spain, and Germany among others can order the phone now to get special offers and discounts.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specifications

Xiaomi launched the 13 Ultra in China back in April, and now it is coming to other markets. The company has decided against launching the phone in India, probably because of its steep price tag. The phone features a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera tuned with Leica. The setup has four 50MP sensors, which includes a primary 1-inch sensor with variable aperture and OIS.