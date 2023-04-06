Xiaomi 13 Ultra With Leica Camera Launch Confirmed, Will Be Coming To Global Markets

Xiaomi is ready to unleash its new Ultra device into the global markets this month. The company has confirmed the launch of Xiaomi 13 Ultra which is going to showcase new camera prowess with the help of Leica. Xiaomi has already given us a teaser of its capability with the Xiaomi 13 Pro this year, and now it is time to take the imaging quotient to another level.

The company has shared a teaser about the product and confirmed its launch this month. Xiaomi says, “We believe that the perfect lens should have a large aperture, a compact size and a high imaging performance over the entire focal length range." You can also see a silhouette of the camera lens in the post here:

Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the first major product from the brand with Leica, but the company decided against launching it in markets outside China.

This year, the company feels ready to bring its Ultra phone, and after getting a taste of the 12S Ultra and the 13 Pro earlier this year, we can’t wait to see what the company has to showcase with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

We are likely to start seeing product teasers in the coming days, as the company builds up ahead of the big launch event in April. We got to use both the phones from Xiaomi and fair to say that the company has definitely evolved with its camera tech with help of expertise from Leica. Xiaomi has positioned its premium Leica phones as the go-to choice for professionals and Xiaomi 13 Ultra is likely to see the continuation of that strategy from the company.

As for the hardware, expect Xiaomi to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with around 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. We are eager to see the form factor and the design of the camera module at the back, which was a giant on the 12S Ultra. Global launch does suggest that Xiaomi could bring the 13 Ultra to the Indian market in the coming months.

