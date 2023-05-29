Trends :BGMIOnePlus Pad ReviewiPhoneWhats AppNothing Ear Review
Home » Tech » Xiaomi Expands Make In India With Wireless Audio Products: All Details

Xiaomi Expands Make In India With Wireless Audio Products: All Details

Xiaomi Corp's Indian arm will start making wireless audio products in the country through a partnership with electronics manufacturer Optiemus in a push to further localise its operations.

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 18:49 IST

Bengaluru, India

Xiaomi continues to build on its focus on make in India
Xiaomi continues to build on its focus on make in India

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Xiaomi Corp's Indian arm will start making wireless audio products in the country through a partnership with electronics manufacturer Optiemus in a push to further localise its operations, the company said on Monday.

Xiaomi India will make its first local audio gadget at Optiemus Electronics' factory in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement, reiterating that it was targeting a 50% increase in the production of components locally sourced by 2025.

The push comes as the manufacturer of the Redmi brand of smartphones recently lost out to South Korean rival Samsung as India's top smartphones company.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    first published: May 29, 2023, 18:49 IST
    last updated: May 29, 2023, 18:49 IST
    Read More